EPA team visits Woodlands Hospital after waste disposal complaint

A team from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) yesterday visited the Woodlands Hospital in Carmichael Street following complaints from residents about the careless disposal of medical waste.

The EPA team is to make recommendations.

Yesterday, Woodlands deflected responsibility for the haphazard handling of medical waste and blamed it on the manner of collection by the disposal service it has hired.

Administrator of the Hospital Deonarine Memraj told Stabroek News yesterday that the hospital follows a rigid methodology and policy with regards to disposing of its waste and the reports of haphazard disposal might have stemmed from the way the hospital’s waste is handled by the Waste Management service of the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH)…..