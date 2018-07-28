Guyana News

EPA team visits Woodlands Hospital after waste disposal complaint

By
Administrator of the Woodlands Hospital Deonarine Memraj (at centre) speaking with the Environmental Protection Agency team at the storage area yesterday

A team from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) yesterday visited the Woodlands Hospital in Carmichael Street following complaints from residents about the careless disposal of medical waste.

The EPA team is to make recommendations.

Yesterday, Woodlands deflected responsibility for the haphazard handling of medical waste and blamed it on the manner of collection by the disposal service it has hired.

Administrator of the Hospital Deonarine Memraj told Stabroek News yesterday that the hospital follows a rigid methodology and policy with regards to disposing of its waste and the reports of haphazard disposal might have stemmed from the way the hospital’s waste is handled by the Waste Management service of the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH)…..

More in Guyana News

Exxon says 4 billion barrels figure can rise

Court allows early hearing of challenge to GECOM Chairman ruling

Gov’t gets $7B World Bank loan to upgrade financial management

Gov’t eyes financing from China’s ‘Belt and Road’ initiative for Linden-Lethem highway, new Demerara bridge

Two cops face 38 charges over driver’s exam scam

Gov’t passes amendments to anti-money laundering law

By

Suspected remains of missing Soesdyke labourer found at Kuribrong

By

Slain robbery suspect’s driver’s licence recovered with weapons, ammo in stolen car

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web