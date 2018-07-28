Finance seeks new Chief Planning Officer, Deputy Finance Secretary after resignations

Following the resignations of its Chief Planning Officer Dr. Nelson Modeste and Deputy Finance Secretary (DFS) Louise Bouyea and the non-renewal of the contract of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) Donald DeClou, the Ministry of Finance has advertised for the vacant positions to be filled.

The shakeup did not come as a shock to staff, who told Stabroek News that the employment turnover rate at the ministry is among the highest in the public sector.

This newspaper understands that the trend is likely to continue and that Finance Secretary Dr Hector Butts’ contract, scheduled to expire in October, will also not be renewed.

On its website and in the July 25th edition of the Stabroek News, the Ministry of Finance advertised the three posts…..