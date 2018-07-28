Guyana News

Gov’t eyes financing from China’s ‘Belt and Road’ initiative for Linden-Lethem highway, new Demerara bridge

By Staff Writer
Signed and sealed: China’s Ambassador to Guyana Cui Jianchun and Guyana’s Foreign Affairs Minister Carl Greenidge are all smiles after the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation within China’s Silk Road Economic Belt and the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road Initiative. (Ministry of the Presidency photo)

The Government of Guyana and the Government of People’s Republic of China yesterday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation within the latter’s ‘Belt and Road’ initiative, which is expected to see a major focus on public infrastructure and could possibly see the financing of part of the Linden-Lethem highway and the new Demerara Harbour Bridge.

At a simple ceremony held at the Chinese Embassy in Georgetown, Foreign Affairs Minister Carl Greenidge and China’s Ambassador to Guyana Cui Jianchun signed the MoU on cooperation within the Silk Road Economic Belt and the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road Initiative, the Ministry of the Presidency announced yesterday.

It noted that the MoU is expected to see enhanced cooperation in policy coordination, facilities connectivity, trade and investment, financial integration and people to people interaction, and with public infrastructure expected to be a major focus…..

