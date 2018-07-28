Gov’t passes amendments to anti-money laundering law

The National Assembly yesterday passed amendments to the anti-money laundering legislation, which included replacing the Anti-Money Laundering Authority with a coordinating committee that raised eyebrows and a lot of questions among opposition Members of Parliament (MPs).

Following four hours of debate, the government used its majority to pass the Anti-Money Launde-ring and Countering the Financing of Terrorism (Amendment) Bill 2018.

It is the fourth bill amending the legislation to be passed in three years.

Among the changes that will be effected by the bill is the dismantling of the Anti-Money Laundering Authority, which will be replaced by the Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism and Proliferation Financing (AML/CFT/PF) National Coordination Committee…..