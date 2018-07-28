Guyana News

Guyana receives over $140M for resilience building in agri sector

By Staff Writer

The Green Climate Fund (GCF) has approved US$697,183, equivalent to $145,620,613.21, for Guyana in Readiness Support for the agriculture sector.

Head of Office of Climate Change (OCC) Janelle Christian was reported by the Department of Public Information (DPI) as saying that approval was received by the country’s National Designated Authority (NDA), Minister of State Joseph Harmon, in June.

Christian added that approval of the funding is a testimony to Guyana’s continued engagement with the GCF, which started two years ago…..

More in Guyana News

Exxon says 4 billion barrels figure can rise

Court allows early hearing of challenge to GECOM Chairman ruling

Gov’t gets $7B World Bank loan to upgrade financial management

Gov’t eyes financing from China’s ‘Belt and Road’ initiative for Linden-Lethem highway, new Demerara bridge

Two cops face 38 charges over driver’s exam scam

Gov’t passes amendments to anti-money laundering law

By

EPA team visits Woodlands Hospital after waste disposal complaint

By

Suspected remains of missing Soesdyke labourer found at Kuribrong

By
Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web