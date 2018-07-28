Guyana receives over $140M for resilience building in agri sector

The Green Climate Fund (GCF) has approved US$697,183, equivalent to $145,620,613.21, for Guyana in Readiness Support for the agriculture sector.

Head of Office of Climate Change (OCC) Janelle Christian was reported by the Department of Public Information (DPI) as saying that approval was received by the country’s National Designated Authority (NDA), Minister of State Joseph Harmon, in June.

Christian added that approval of the funding is a testimony to Guyana’s continued engagement with the GCF, which started two years ago…..