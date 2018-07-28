Guyana News

Local extractive industry transparency initiative better equipped to produce annual report after capacity building workshop – Coordinator

By Staff Writer

The recent two-day capacity building workshop that was hosted here by the international body of the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) resulted in the local body being more equipped to produce its annual report, National Coordinator Rudy Jadoopat says.

The workshop, which was held at the Cara Lodge, featured representation from the Multi-Stakeholder Group (MSG) of Guyana’s EITI along with representatives from the relevant stakeholders, including the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) and the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC).

Speaking to Stabroek News, Jadoopat said, “Indeed we are more equipped to prepare the report. We are better equipped to monitor the International Administrator (IA). We are absolutely better equipped after the workshop and we learned how it should be with the IA, what you can ask them to do and the expectations. Indeed, the workshop was very productive, very fruitful and very successful. We learnt what exactly is expected of the first GYEITI report.” Guyana became a candidate of the international body in April, 2017, and, as a requirement, a conciliation report has to be done within 18 months. In order to prepare the report, an IA has to be hired and Jadoopat said that they have already made significant headway in the process and a contract should be signed soon with the UK firm Moore Stephens International…..

