Guyana News

New cybercrime offences contradict whistleblower protections

-Manickchand

By Staff Writer

The Cybercrime Bill, which was passed last week by the National Assembly, negates the benefits and protections which were granted to citizens by the law to protect whistleblowers, according to attorney and opposition parliamentarian Priya Manickchand.

In January, the National Assembly by acclamation passed the Protected Disclosures Bill in order to protect persons making specified disclosures of improper conduct, in good faith and in the public interest, from detrimental action.

At Section 8 (1), the law provides for a person to make a disclosure to the Protected Disclosures Commission by electronic mail or electronic message…..

