No bail for man accused of attempting to rob uniformed cop

A Kitty resident was yesterday remanded to prison after he was charged with trying to rob a uniformed police officer.

Randy Bowen was read a charge which alleged that on July 25th, 2018, at Regent Street, he attempted to commit a felony; that is, he, in the company of another and armed with a chopper, attempted to rob Rajkumar Rupa.

Bowen, 20, of 184 Duncan Street, denied the allegation levelled against him…..