Suspected remains of missing Soesdyke labourer found at Kuribrong

Patrick Vyfhuis

A partially-decomposed body, suspected to be that of a missing labourer, was discovered on Wednesday at Kuribrong, in Region Eight.

Patrick Vyfhuis, 42, a father of three of Lot 20 Soesdyke Back Road, East Bank Demerara, was last seen alive by his relatives on July 5th, when he left home to work in the interior with an individual known as Alvin Jaisingh.

A police source told Stabroek News that it was suspected that the body may be that of Vyfhuis since his employer reportedly identified the clothing and footwear he was wearing after the discovery.

The source said that an investigation has been launched but no arrest had been made as yet. The source said arrangements are being made to have the body transported to Georgetown so that samples can be taken for DNA testing…..

