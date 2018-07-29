Guyana News

77 suspected trafficking victims rescued in first half of year

- Ally

By Staff Writer
Amna Ally

A total of 77 suspected victims of human trafficking were rescued for the period January 5th to July 3rd, 2018, according to Minister of Social Protection, Amna Ally. The Department of Public Information (DPI) said Ally made the disclosure yesterday at the launch of her ministry’s Freedom Fest’ at the D’Urban Park, in Georgetown, in observance of World Trafficking In Persons Day 2018.

According to Ally, 60 of the 77 victims were placed in protective care, while some were helped with job placements, and educational and training opportunities, as well as judicial support where necessary.

