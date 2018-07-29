Guyana News

Berbice cops under investigation for allegedly torturing vendor

By Staff Writer
Jamal Hakim

An investigation has been launched into the alleged torture of a young Corentyne vendor by police ranks in ‘B’ Division (Berbice).

Police spokesman Superintendent Jairam Ramlakhan announced that an investigation has been launched by the Divisional Commander into the allegations made by Jameel Hakim, 19, of Ankerville, Port Mourant, Corentyne.

According to Hakim, who had visible injuries to his face, ears, neck, knees, shoulders and other parts of his body, he was recently charged with larceny after being brutalised by the police, who arrested him at his home on July 20th.

He explained that he was taken to the Whim Police Station, where ranks allegedly assaulted him about his body…..

