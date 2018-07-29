Guyana News

Fort Wellington doctor undergoes supervision, remediation after opioid abuse complaint

-medical council’s disciplinary committee still to decide on fates of two others

By Staff Writer

While the Disciplinary Committee of the Medical Council of Guyana (MCG) is still to pronounce on the fates of two of three Fort Wellington Hospital doctors, who were found to have misused opioid medications in their treatment of a former Region Five councillor, the other had to undergo supervisory practice and remedial studies.

“The initial investigation concluded [in] August, 2017 and found that there was sufficient evidence to support possible misuse of opioid analgesics by two of the physicians. The matter has been placed before the Disciplinary Committee but is still to be concluded,” Chairman of the MCG, Dr Navin Rambarran said in response to questions from Sunday Stabroek.

“A further recommendation was that one of the physicians undergo supervisory practice and remediation of his knowledge of the use of analgesics was taken into account. This was achieved soon afterwards through collaboration with the Office of the Chief Medical Officer and the doctor’s remediation is ongoing at a training institution,” he added…..

