Gov’t cautious about borrowing despite growing interest by lenders

Guyana’s expected revenue from oil production has resulted in more interest from multilateral banks, which Finance Minister Winston Jordan believes is demonstrative of a sound economy although he remains guarded about rushing towards every offer.

Jordan says that while banks and investors are keen to extend resource envelopes to Guyana, he is in no rush to accept, as is evidenced by his application for US$20 million from a recent Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) four year purse offer of US$900 million, interest-free.

“Isn’t that a good thing for Guyana, that more funds coming? And doesn’t that send a nail into the doomsday scenario that this and that is happening? Isn’t that a sign that the economy is healthy enough to accept the money that they are lending you? These banks would not lend you money if you were in trouble,” Jordan said…..