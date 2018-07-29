NICIL should have appealed Guyana Stockfeeds share dilution decision to CCJ

The People’s Progressive Party (PPP) says state holding company NICIL should have appealed a Guyana Court of Appeal decision on the share dilution by Guyana Stockfeeds Limited (GSL) in 2000 to the Caribbean Court of Justice.

It also accused Robert Badal, the Chief Executive Officer of GSL of involvement in practices which were detrimental to minority shareholders and the state but beneficial to him and the companies he was affiliated with.

In a press release, the PPP also took aim at Badal’s close relationship with the Alliance for Change (AFC) which is part of the governing coalition.

The release earlier this month was a follow up to PPP General Secretary Bharrat Jagdeo’s comments about GSL shareholding held by National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL) and Badal’s response which was published subsequently in the Kaieteur News…..