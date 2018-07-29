Guyana News

NTC eager for lease to land for secretariat, new Chairman says

-planning to use additional land for indigenous village to raise income

By

Members of the newly-installed National Toshaos Council (NTC) executive are looking forward to obtaining, in a few days’ time, the lease to a parcel of land at Sophia on which they will build their secretariat, NTC Chairman Nicholas Fredericks says.

“We are happy that the lease for the land at Sophia is ready and the NTC should be receiving that, maybe, by next weekend,” Fredericks told Stabroek News on Thursday, while adding that he was relieved at the outcome of the new executive’s meeting with President David Granger on the previous day at State House.

He also said the NTC is looking forward to securing lands on which they will be able to recreate an Indigenous Peoples’ village, which can generate revenue…..

