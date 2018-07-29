Guyana News

Oil consultant denies advising gov’t to set up national oil company

By Staff Writer

Dr Valerie Marcel, Chatham House fellow and project head of the New Petroleum Producers Discussion Group, has denied advising government to establish a National Oil Company (NOC), contrary to what Minister of Natural Resources Raphael Trotman has reported.

“For the record, I advised the Govt of Guyana on the risks and rewards of various NOC models. Some looked better than others, for sure, in the #Guyana context. But I wouldn’t say to a govt you should or should not establish an #NOC…,” Marcel said on Twitter, in response to a July 2nd, 2018 Stabroek News report.

On the issue of the establishment of an NOC, Trotman had told this newspaper that although the establishment of a NOC is not in the government’s immediate plans, there will be one formed sometime in the future and he noted that it had been advised by several international organisations that it was the way to go…..

More in Guyana News
Gov’t cautious about borrowing despite growing interest by lenders

Gov’t cautious about borrowing despite growing interest by lenders

Woman critical after being stabbed by son-in-law

By
Fort Wellington doctor undergoes supervision, remediation after opioid abuse complaint

Fort Wellington doctor undergoes supervision, remediation after opioid abuse complaint

US citizens robbed shortly after arrival

US citizens robbed shortly after arrival

Berbice cops under investigation for allegedly torturing vendor

CCJ asked to reconsider decision on Essequibo land dispute

CCJ asked to reconsider decision on Essequibo land dispute

77 suspected trafficking victims rescued in first half of year

NTC eager for lease to land for secretariat, new Chairman says

NTC eager for lease to land for secretariat, new Chairman says

By
Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web