Guyana News

Regional Chairman says Mabaruma solar farm’s projected capacity being exaggerated

-CEO of hinterland power programme promises project will deliver

By Staff Writer
Brentnol Ashely

Government’s $264 million solar farm, which was designed to increase the supply of electricity to residents of Mabaruma, will not generate enough energy to provide 17 hours of daily electricity as is being claimed, according to Regional Chairman Brentnol Ashley.

 Ashley, in a telephone interview, told Sunday Stabroek that while the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) is in support of “going green” and utilising renewable energy, he feels the Public Infrastructure Ministry should properly inform residents, who already have high hopes of benefitting from the increased supply of electricity, about the reality of the situation.

 “As it relates to the solar farm, our concern is that it is being placed in the media’s domain that the solar farm, in its establishment, will provide 17 hours of electricity. However, when we were briefed outside of what the Mayor and Town Council would have heard about the 17 hours of electricity, we learnt that the solar system is not something that is going to be working independently, as though they are trapping the energy coming from the sun, but rather that it will be a hybrid system, meaning that it will be integrated into the existing gen set that we have,” the Chairman shared…..

More in Guyana News
Gov’t cautious about borrowing despite growing interest by lenders

Gov’t cautious about borrowing despite growing interest by lenders

Woman critical after being stabbed by son-in-law

By
Fort Wellington doctor undergoes supervision, remediation after opioid abuse complaint

Fort Wellington doctor undergoes supervision, remediation after opioid abuse complaint

US citizens robbed shortly after arrival

US citizens robbed shortly after arrival

Berbice cops under investigation for allegedly torturing vendor

Oil consultant denies advising gov’t to set up national oil company

Oil consultant denies advising gov’t to set up national oil company

CCJ asked to reconsider decision on Essequibo land dispute

CCJ asked to reconsider decision on Essequibo land dispute

77 suspected trafficking victims rescued in first half of year

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web