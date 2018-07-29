Guyana News

Sophia miner shot, robbed by friend

By Staff Writer

A 23-year-old miner is currently a patient at a city hospital after he was shot and robbed by a friend on Friday evening along Cemetery Road in Georgetown.

At the time, the injured man, who is a resident of Sophia, and his assailant were on their way to purchase marijuana. 

The miner is presently nursing a gunshot wound to his right shoulder at the Georgetown Public Hospital, where his condition is listed as stable…..

Gov’t cautious about borrowing despite growing interest by lenders

Woman critical after being stabbed by son-in-law

Fort Wellington doctor undergoes supervision, remediation after opioid abuse complaint

US citizens robbed shortly after arrival

Berbice cops under investigation for allegedly torturing vendor

Oil consultant denies advising gov’t to set up national oil company

CCJ asked to reconsider decision on Essequibo land dispute

77 suspected trafficking victims rescued in first half of year

