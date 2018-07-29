Sophia miner shot, robbed by friend

A 23-year-old miner is currently a patient at a city hospital after he was shot and robbed by a friend on Friday evening along Cemetery Road in Georgetown.
At the time, the injured man, who is a resident of Sophia, and his assailant were on their way to purchase marijuana.
The miner is presently nursing a gunshot wound to his right shoulder at the Georgetown Public Hospital, where his condition is listed as stable…..
