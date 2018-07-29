Guyana News

Two Aurora centenarians, tillers of the soil, pass on

By Staff Writer
Ramjohn Mohamed Khan speaking to a gathering at his 100th birthday celebration.

Two highly respected individuals from the community of Aurora, a small village on the Essequibo coast in Region Two recently passed way at the ages of 105 years and 107 years, respectively.

The two men, Ramjohn Mohamed Khan, known in the community as Uncle Johno, and Gladstone Augustus Mack, called Brother Mack or Uncle Mackie were tillers of the soil; Khan, a rice farmer and Mack, a ground provision farmer.

Khan passed away on April 25th 2018 at the age of 105, after falling ill due to his old age.

The centenarian was the father to 14 children, whom he worked tirelessly to provide for. In his early life he attended the Aurora Church of Scotland School, and later the Kitty Christ Church School…..

