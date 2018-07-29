UG still offering history degree

Despite a claim to the contrary, the University of Guyana (UG) is still offering an undergraduate degree in history.

President David Granger on July 19th stated that he was disappointed that history was no longer being offered as a stand-alone discipline at UG.

He was speaking at the launch of Professor Emeritus Winston McGowan’s new book, entitled ‘A Survey of Guyanese History.’ The Head of State said that “what used to be one of the most powerful and the most dynamic departments in the entire university, has been literally downgraded…We need people like Winston, we need books like ‘A Survey of Guyanese History’ and we need to bring pressure to ensure that history is once again taught as a separate subject to the children of this country.” ….