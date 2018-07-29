Guyana News

US citizens robbed shortly after arrival

By Staff Writer

Shortly after their arrival in Guyana, four American citizens were robbed on Friday of over half a million in cash and valuables when they were held at gunpoint during an attack at Leopold and Breda streets, Werk-en-Rust.

The attack took place at approximately 1 pm, when the victims, who are affiliated with the Coomacka Church of Christ, were travelling in a minibus driven by a Guyanese church member.

Darlene Gaines, 64, Joe Hughes, 60, Christina Gaines-Sluss, 45, and Daisy Gaines-Sluss,19, all US citizens, and Robin Collins, 40, of Coomacka Mines, Linden, were robbed of a quantity of local and foreign currency, cell phones, and other valuables, amounting to $725,000. The US nationals were also relieved of their passports…..

