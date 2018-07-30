Guyana News

Better Hope man dies in fire

By Staff Writer
The charred remains of the home

A 65-year-old man died after a mid-morning fire gutted his Better Hope, East Coast Demerara home yesterday.

According to information reaching Stabroek News, the charred remains of Fazil Ali, who resided at Bissoon Street, South Better Hope, was found by the Guyana Fire Service (GFS). He was home alone at the time.

The police also explained that enquiries disclosed that the deceased was an alcoholic who lived with his common law wife Anita Loaknauth and his grandson, a 15-year- old, Randy Ameer. ….

