Better Hope man dies in fire

A 65-year-old man died after a mid-morning fire gutted his Better Hope, East Coast Demerara home yesterday.
According to information reaching Stabroek News, the charred remains of Fazil Ali, who resided at Bissoon Street, South Better Hope, was found by the Guyana Fire Service (GFS). He was home alone at the time.
The police also explained that enquiries disclosed that the deceased was an alcoholic who lived with his common law wife Anita Loaknauth and his grandson, a 15-year- old, Randy Ameer. ….
To continue reading this article
Subscribe Or
Try 1 week of unlimited access for $5. Or our most popular plan for just 27¢ a day.
The ePaper, iOS and Android apps are included.
More in Guyana News
Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web