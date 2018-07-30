Felix sets new date for parliament committee appearance

After much criticism of his unavailability to answer questions from the Parliamentary Committee on Foreign Affairs over the large number of Cubans and Haitians who have overstayed here, Minister of Citizenship, Winston Felix has agreed to appear before the body on Thursday.

“Felix has written that he will be there on Thurs-day 10 am,” Committee Chairman Gail Teixeira told this newspaper yesterday.

She is elated that questions could possibly be answered that would put a rest to the issue which she believes involves human trafficking.

Thursday would make the fourth time that Felix has promised to appear before the committee. ….