Food for the Poor hands over 26 semi-furnished houses in Region Six

Food for the Poor (FFTP) last week officially handed over twenty-six houses to families within Region Six.

Improving their effort this time around, the non-profit organisation semi- furnished all of the houses as part of its quest to improve living conditions for persons who cannot afford to do so.

Kent Vincent, Chief Executive Officer, Food for the Poor during his brief remarks at the official handing over ceremony explained that Food for the Poor is a non-profit organisation which runs on donations from various sources. He noted that their projects are not based on race or religion but on the fact that persons are in need of help…..