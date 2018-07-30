Guyana News

Foreign Ministry tasked with discussions on importation of white sugar by Caribbean

By Staff Writer

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs was recently given the task to spearhead discussions on the importation of white sugar into the Caribbean and the effect that may be having on employment, Minister Carl Greenidge said on Monday.

Speaking at a press conference which was called to update the media on recent bilateral engagements, Greenidge said that the ministry has been charged with working with other Caribbean territories to try and enhance the use of plantation white sugar produced in the region. He said that this product can be used in the soft drink and confectionary industries but ”by and large is not used and instead of using that we find ourselves importing processed white sugar made of beet in particular”…..

More in Guyana News

No full-time oil and gas expert in MNR –Mangal

By

Better Hope man dies in fire

Kaituma farmer murdered, son-in-law in custody

Team from Police HQ to take over torture claims probe

Teixeira mulling run for PPP/C’s presidential candidate

UG Council approves governance reforms

UG Council approves governance reforms

Felix sets new date for parliament committee appearance

Moneychanger shot on Longden St

Moneychanger shot on Longden St

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web