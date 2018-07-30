Foreign Ministry tasked with discussions on importation of white sugar by Caribbean

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs was recently given the task to spearhead discussions on the importation of white sugar into the Caribbean and the effect that may be having on employment, Minister Carl Greenidge said on Monday.

Speaking at a press conference which was called to update the media on recent bilateral engagements, Greenidge said that the ministry has been charged with working with other Caribbean territories to try and enhance the use of plantation white sugar produced in the region. He said that this product can be used in the soft drink and confectionary industries but ”by and large is not used and instead of using that we find ourselves importing processed white sugar made of beet in particular”…..