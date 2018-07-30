Kaituma farmer murdered, son-in-law in custody

The police say they are investigating the murder of Dennis Williams, 67, a farmer of Canal Bank, Port Kaituma, NWD. His 36-year-old son-in-law, George Vansluytman is in custody assisting with the investigation, according to the police.

Enquiries, the police say, disclosed that about 3 am on Saturday, the suspect and two friends were consuming alcohol outside of the suspect’s home. Vansluytman later allowed the men to sleep in his house.

The wife and daughter of the suspect later ventured out to use the washroom and police say that the suspect accused the wife of leaving to see his friends. He began beating his wife who started screaming and her father who resides in close proximity, crossed the river with his boat and rescued and remained with her until the break of day.

About 6.30 am on Saturday the father was returning home in his boat when shortly after the suspect allegedly entered a boat powered by an outboard engine and drove over the deceased and his boat causing him to fall overboard.

The lifeless body of Williams which bore injuries to the head, was later recovered and is presently at the Port Kaituma Hospital Mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination, police say.