Guyana News

Moneychanger shot on Longden St

By Staff Writer

A 60-year-old moneychanger is now a patient at the Georgetown Public Hospital after he was shot in his thigh and robbed of $120,000 in cash yesterday.

According to the police, Rockford Richardson of Freeman Street, East La Penitence was plying his trade on Longden Street, when he was confronted by two bandits on a motorcycle.

Richardson was reportedly sitting on a chair in front of Silvie’s General Store when the two men on the motorcycle approached him from the northern direction. After stopping, the pillion rider, who was armed with a gun, jumped off of the motorcycle and confronted the man…..

