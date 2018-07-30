Guyana News

No full-time oil and gas expert in MNR –Mangal

-says expertise urgently needed to review Liza Phase 2 plan

By
Jan Mangal

With less than two years to first oil, former Government Advisor on Petroleum, Dr Jan Mangal says the number of  oversight personnel has to be swiftly  ramped up to monitor the current operations and  before ExxonMobil is given approval for its Liza Phase 2 Development Plan.

He said that currently the Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR) has no full-time experienced oil and gas (O&G) professional and the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) is greatly disadvantaged as it also faces a human resource deficit in specialists for the sector.

“Guyana needs O&G professionals with 15-30 years of experience, working internationally for the major companies (XOM, Shell, etc) in high level roles, with experience interacting with governments,” Mangal told Stabroek News yesterday. ….

More in Guyana News

Better Hope man dies in fire

Kaituma farmer murdered, son-in-law in custody

Team from Police HQ to take over torture claims probe

Teixeira mulling run for PPP/C’s presidential candidate

UG Council approves governance reforms

UG Council approves governance reforms

Felix sets new date for parliament committee appearance

Moneychanger shot on Longden St

Moneychanger shot on Longden St

Private sector lauds planned dialogue between President, Opposition Leader

Private sector lauds planned dialogue between President, Opposition Leader

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web