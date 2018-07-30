No full-time oil and gas expert in MNR –Mangal

With less than two years to first oil, former Government Advisor on Petroleum, Dr Jan Mangal says the number of oversight personnel has to be swiftly ramped up to monitor the current operations and before ExxonMobil is given approval for its Liza Phase 2 Development Plan.

He said that currently the Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR) has no full-time experienced oil and gas (O&G) professional and the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) is greatly disadvantaged as it also faces a human resource deficit in specialists for the sector.

“Guyana needs O&G professionals with 15-30 years of experience, working internationally for the major companies (XOM, Shell, etc) in high level roles, with experience interacting with governments,” Mangal told Stabroek News yesterday. ….