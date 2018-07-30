Region Five protecting farm-to-market roads with steel barriers

The Regional Democratic Council (RDC) of Mahaica/Berbice will spend $5 million on 100 steel barriers at entrances to community and farm to-market-roads throughout Region Five.

The Department of Public Information (DPI) said that this was disclosed by the administration’s Senior Regional Engineer, Dhanpaul Sukha.

The administration, he said, plans to set up a minimum of sixty more steel barriers at the entrance of other community and farm-to-market roads next year…..