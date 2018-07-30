Region Six businesses boosting occupational safety measures

Twenty-one representatives from ten companies in Berbice have completed First Aid Training, according to the Department of Public Information (DPI).

The three-day first aid training course was facilitated by the Ministry of Social Protection and officials from the Guyana Red Cross Society and was held every Thursday for the past three weeks. On Friday last a graduation ceremony was held at the conclusion of the training exercise, DPI said.

Delivering the feature address was Minister within the Ministry of Social Protection Keith Scott who encouraged the graduands to share this information with their colleagues. DPI said that the Minister also called on other businesses to get on board and have their employees trained as first aiders…..