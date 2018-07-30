Team from Police HQ to take over torture claims probe

A team from Police Headquarters, Eve Leary will take over the probe into allegations by vendor, Jamal Hakim, 19, that he was tortured at the Whim Police Station.

In a statement yesterday, the police said that the administration of the Force has noted in the print and electronic press an allegation that Hakim of Ankerville, Port Mourant, Berbice, was tortured while in police custody.

The statement said that as a consequence and based on the visible injuries seen on the man and the version of the police at the station, “a Senior Officer and a team from the Office of Professional Responsibility at Police Headquarters, has been dispatched to ‘B’ Division with instruction to take over and complete the investigation”…..