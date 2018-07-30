Guyana News

UG Council approves governance reforms

-term of Chancellor extended

By Staff Writer

The University Council met in extraordinary session on July 27, 2018 and considered and approved proposed changes to the University of Guyana (UG) Act and the University Statutes including the reduction of the size of its council.

A release yesterday from UG said that in relation to the Act, the changes include reducing the membership of the University Council from 26 to 17 and rescinding the provisions for special interests and international representation from Britain, Canada, the USA and UWI.

“These changes are the result of a series of stakeholder consultations conducted by the Governance Review Committee, which was approved by the University Council in November 2016”, the statement said…..

