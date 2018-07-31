Broomes incident to be discussed at Cabinet today

The July 8th incident involving Minister in the Ministry of Natural Resources, Simona Broomes, her driver and two security guards will be discussed at today’s cabinet sitting following which government coalition partner, Alliance for Change (AFC) will be able to give an official statement, the party’s leader Raphael Trotman said yesterday.

Speaking to Stabroek News outside Parliament Chambers, Trotman who is also the Natural Resources Minister said that last Tuesday the President at cabinet raised the matter and said that they should all await the report. “Now that the report is out it is going to be a matter of discussion no doubt tomorrow at cabinet and then I believe we’ll have a further statement”, he said.

Police said on Friday that following legal advice no charges will be laid against any of the parties involved in the matter. Public Relations Officer of the Guyana Police Force Jairam Ramlakhan, said in a press statement that the case file was returned to the police with recommendations that no charges are to be laid based on all statements and video footage related to the incident…..