Car found with slain robbery suspect’s ID was rented – police

By Staff Writer
Ian Forde

The abandoned car found in Industrial Site, Ruimveldt last Friday morning along with several items, including the driver’s licence of suspected robber Ian Forde, was a rental, according to Commander of ‘A’ Division Marlon Chapman.

Chapman yesterday told Stabroek News that checks are being made to ascertain whether the car was rented by either Forde or one of the four other robbery suspects who were killed with him last Tuesday morning, and the date of the transaction.

It is suspected that one of the men might have rented the car to use in the commission of the break in that the men were committing when they were intercepted by police…..

