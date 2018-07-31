Guyana News

Distribution operation for Venezuelan migrants continues

By Staff Writer
Some of the items distributed (DPI photo)

The distribution of supplies for Venezuelan migrants in Barima-Waini continued on Friday and Saturday in the communities of Powaikuru, Kamwatta, Imbotero and Smith Creek, the Department of Public Information (DPI) said.

The exercise saw several families being given foodstuff, baby items and sanitation supplies.

These items were obtained by the Civil Defence Commission (CDC), International Organisation for Migrants (IOM) and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF)…..

