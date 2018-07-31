E-Networks has no licence for subsea cable – Ministry of Public Telecommunications

This story is developing and will be updated.

The Ministry of Public Telecommunications today said that cable TV company E-Networks has no licence for the laying and landing of a subsea cable system.

A statement from the ministry follows:

The Ministry of Public Telecommunications notes the publication of a Notice to Mariners Number 15 (2018) by the Maritime Administration Department indicating that maritime surveys shall be conducted by two vessels “on behalf of E-Networks Inc. as preparatory works for subsea cable laying … within the Guyana Maritime Zone”.

The Ministry of Public Telecommunications wishes to advise that while the interest of investors in the sector in general is welcome, no licence for the laying and landing of a subsea cable system has been granted to E-Networks Inc.

The Ministry of Public Telecommunications wishes to advise further that applications for licences to lay and land subsea cable systems and/or other major telecommunications operations by any entity that does not currently hold a telecommunications licence will be considered in accordance with the provisions of the Telecommunications Act, 2016.