Felix announces settlement plan for Venezuelan migrants 

By Staff Writer
Winston Felix

Minister of Citizenship,  Winston Felix, yesterday said plans are in motion for the setting up of a homestead settlement area for the 260 confirmed Venezuelans, who are occupying areas in Barima-Waini (Region One).

The Minister made the announcement during an interview with the Public Information and Press Services Unit of the Ministry of the Presidency at the end of the third multi-agency coordinating committee meeting held at the Ministry of Citizen-ship, Shiv Chanderpaul Drive, Georgetown.

The announcement marks a major shift in the manner in which the government has been handling Venezuelans who have crossed into Guyana to escape the ongoing economic and political crisis in their country…..

