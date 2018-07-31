Forestry Commission housing unit at Soesdyke goes up in flames

Four Guyana Forestry Commission (GFC) staffers at Soesdyke are counting their losses after a mid-morning fire razed their housing complex yesterday.

According to information reaching Stabroek News, a fire that is believed to be electrical in origin destroyed one of three housing complexes at the GFC’s East Bank Demerara site.

Only one of the four workers who reside in the building was home at the time of the fire. The majority of the valuables and important documents of the quartet were incinerated…..