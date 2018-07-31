Guyana News

Gov’t loses vote on duty-free grants for FIU workers

-after Ramjattan, Gaskin abstain

By

Three years into the 11th Parliament, the opposition People’s Progressive Party/ Civic (PPP/C) yesterday won its first vote in the House after two members of the Alliance For Change (AFC) abstained on a motion to grant two employees of the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) duty-free concessions for vehicles at 2000-cylinder capacity (CC).

The motion, which was brought to the House by Minister George Norton on behalf of the Committee of Appointments, was defeated by a vote of 28 to 26 after Minister of Business Dominic Gaskin and Minister of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan, both of the AFC, chose to break ranks and abstain on the vote.

The 26 other members of the APNU+AFC government present in the chamber, including other AFC members, such as Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo, voted in support of the motion…..

More in Guyana News

Two dead after Bee Hive collision

By

Felix announces settlement plan for Venezuelan migrants 

Quartet charged after CANU agents find 250 lbs of ganja

PPP/C MP facing disciplinary hearing after criticising Speaker

Ex-soldier found guilty of killing friend

Roof collapse puts Stabroek wharf vendors on edge again

Forestry Commission housing unit at Soesdyke goes up in flames

Court acquits accused in Bank of Baroda robbery

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web