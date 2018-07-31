GPSU hit by a series of break-ins

The Guyana Public Service Union (GPSU) has lost a significant sum of money, two Sony flat-screen televisions and several documents following a series of robberies.

According to union president Patrick Yarde the series of break-ins are an attempt to disrupt the operations of the organization.

“Clearly there is a conspiracy to undermine the relationship in the union, the membership harmony and its effectiveness,” Yarde told a press conference at the union’s headquarters yesterday….