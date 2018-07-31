Guyana News

Heart surgery done on 23 patients by overseas group

By Staff Writer
Bibi Shareema Haleem, mother of one of the babies who underwent heart surgery, tends to her baby boy. (DPI photo)

The International Children’s Heart Foundation (ICHF) has performed another 23 surgeries on infants and adults, the Department of Public Information (DPI) said.

The ICHF, referred to here as the Baby Heart Foundation (BHF), has to date performed 100 procedures during eleven trips in  three years.

During  July, a team of cardiac specialists both from the ICHF and the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) performed life-saving heart surgeries on both babies and adults over a period of two weeks…..

More in Guyana News

Gov’t loses vote on duty-free grants for FIU workers

By

Two dead after Bee Hive collision

By

Felix announces settlement plan for Venezuelan migrants 

Quartet charged after CANU agents find 250 lbs of ganja

PPP/C MP facing disciplinary hearing after criticising Speaker

Ex-soldier found guilty of killing friend

Roof collapse puts Stabroek wharf vendors on edge again

Forestry Commission housing unit at Soesdyke goes up in flames

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web