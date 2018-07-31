Mahaicony cyclist dies in accident

Police are probing a fatal accident which occurred about 9.15 last night on Good Faith Public Road, ECD, involving mini bus BTT 5273 driven by a 59 year old man, and pedal cyclist Ricardo James, 17, a labourer , of Lot 12 Recess Village, Mahaicony, ECD (deceased).

Enquiries disclosed that the mini bus was proceeding west along the southern carriageway whilst the cyclist was proceeding east along the said southern side of the road as that of the bus, when it was alleged by the bus driver that the cyclist suddenly swerved north into his path and collided with the front left side of his vehicle.

As a result of the impact, the front wheel of the bicycle was dislodged and the cyclist fell onto the roadway. He was picked up in an unconscious state and rushed to the Mahaicony Cottage Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The driver who passed a breathalyzer test, is in police custody assisting with the investigation.