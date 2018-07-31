Guyana News

Man who attacked partner, two others for court

By Staff Writer
Julian Sargeant

Julian Sargeant, the man who went berserk on Saturday and attacked his mother-in-law, common-law partner and her five-year-old niece is likely to appear in court today where he will face several charges including attempted murder.

A police source yesterday informed Stabroek News that Sargeant, who was apprehended hours after the attack when he allegedly stole a motor car in his bid to escape is like to be charged with three counts of attempted murder and armed robbery.

Sargeant was armed with a cutlass when he stole the car before crashing it, the source said…..

