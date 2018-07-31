Man who lived under tree found dead

The body of a 60-year-old man was yesterday found in a trench near to where he lived in Friendship, East Bank Demerara, the police said.
According to the police, the badly decomposed body of Vernon Jackson, who lived under a tree was found floating in a nearby trench yesterday morning around 9.
Jackson reportedly visited his cousin, Marilyn King, who also lives in Friendship, on Friday around 12 pm and was not seen after. ….
