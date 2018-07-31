Guyana News

PPP/C MP facing disciplinary hearing after criticising Speaker

By Staff Writer
Harry Gill 

Opposition Member of Parliament (MP) Harry Gill was yesterday reprimanded and referred to the National Assembly’s Privileges Committee for criticising the rulings of Speaker Dr. Barton Scotland as inconsistent.

The decision to refer the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) MP to the committee as a result of his views, which were contained in a letter published in yesterday’s edition of the Stabroek News, was subsequently dubbed by the party to be “a crude assault” on parliamentary democracy and the right to free speech of a Member of the National Assembly.

“If the Honourable Member, Mr. Gill, was dissatisfied with the rulings or decisions of the Speaker, he could have taken a course of action provided in the Standing Orders, to which all members in this House have submitted themselves when they became members of this House. He has proceeded instead on a course of action which is totally impermissible under the Standing Orders. His conduct is an affront to the office of Speaker, the person of the Speaker and to the dignity of this House,” Scotland said to the House, while apologising for the one-hour delay in the start of yesterday sitting…..

More in Guyana News

Gov’t loses vote on duty-free grants for FIU workers

By

Two dead after Bee Hive collision

By

Felix announces settlement plan for Venezuelan migrants 

Quartet charged after CANU agents find 250 lbs of ganja

Ex-soldier found guilty of killing friend

Roof collapse puts Stabroek wharf vendors on edge again

Forestry Commission housing unit at Soesdyke goes up in flames

Court acquits accused in Bank of Baroda robbery

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web