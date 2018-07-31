Guyana News

Quartet charged after CANU agents find 250 lbs of ganja

By Staff Writer

Four men were yesterday charged with trafficking over 250 pounds of ganja, which Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) agents intercepted during an operation on the East Coast of Demerara last Saturday morning.

Jason Dhanpat, 30, Inderjeet Beepat, 34, Jermain Hikel, 29, and Teairre Cush, 24, were charged at the Vigilance Magistrate’s Court with having in their possession 116.294 kilogrammes, equivalent to 256 pounds, of marijuana on July 28th at Hope/Nootenzuil Lowlands, East Coast Demerara.

All four men pleaded not guilty to the offence…..

