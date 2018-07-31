Guyana News

Roof collapse puts Stabroek wharf vendors on edge again

By Staff Writer
Several zinc sheets resting on vendors’ stalls after falling from the roof.

Another section of the roof of the Stabroek Market wharf collapsed yesterday, leaving vendors once more in fear for their lives.

The collapse occurred around 1.30 pm and afterward vendors said they were unsure of how much life is left in the dilapidated structured. 

While no one was seriously injured, one of the vendors suffered a cut to her foot due to broken glass from one of the lights that crashed to the ground…..

