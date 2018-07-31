Thirty-four women complete First Lady’s Care for the Elderly programme

First Lady, Sandra Granger, yesterday afternoon commended 34 women for successfully completing the Care for the Elderly workshop.

A release from the Ministry of the Presidency said that the six weeks workshop, which was organised by the Office of the First Lady along with the Ministry of Social Protec-tion, included three phases; a theory based aspect, a practical aspect and a week of first aid training.

The First Lady, who delivered the opening remarks at the graduation ceremony held at the Baridi Benab, State House, expressed gratitude to the organisations and individuals, who played a key role in ensuring the workshop was executed efficaciously. ….