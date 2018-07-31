Guyana News

Two dead after Bee Hive collision

By

A vehicular collision along the Bee Hive Public Road, East Coast Demerara, claimed the lives of two young persons on Sunday.

Dead are cousins Satyanand Harripersaud, called ‘Avin,’ 27, of 97 Cane Grove, East Coast Demerara and Vashmi Khemraj, called ‘Shelly,’ 18, of 990 New Area, Canefield, East Canje Berbice, who had been proceeding east along the road in a car, PSS 9153, which collided with another vehicle.

Following the collision, which occurred around 10.15 pm, both Harripersaud and Khemraj were reportedly trapped in their vehicle, which landed in a nearby canal. They were both wearing seatbelts and the windows were rolled up. They were subsequently pulled from the vehicle by passersby and rushed to the Mahaicony Hospital, where they were pronounced dead on arrival. Khemraj reportedly died on the spot…..

