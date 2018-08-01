Applications made for transferral of forest interests

Wanatobo Forest Resources Inc. has applied for the transferal of their forest concession to a private businessman, the Guyana Forestry Commission (GFC) says.

An advertisement that was published in Monday’s edition of the Guyana Chronicle by the GFC said, “the general public is hereby notified that Wanatobo Forest Resources Inc, the registered holder of State Forests Authorisations (SFA 17/2014) has now applied to the Guyana Forestry Commission in accordance with the Forests Act 2009; to have the aforesaid SFA No. 17/2014 to be transferred to Vishal Singh and Sons Business Enterprise, a business name duly registered under the laws of Guyana, namely the Business Names Registration Act. Chapter 90:05.”

The ad also noted that the business is registered to Lot 12, Grant 1651, Crabwood Creek, Corentyne…..